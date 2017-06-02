June 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Trump takes U.S. out of Paris climate deal on.ft.com/2qM7EiR

EU pharma agency warns of post-Brexit levies on.ft.com/2qM5OOZ

Police release new Manchester bomber CCTV footage on.ft.com/2qLPRZb

Share of black workers in temporary jobs grows to 8 pct on.ft.com/2qLIykk

Overview

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change, a move that prompted widespread criticism from allies and business leaders as America became one of only three nations to oppose the Paris climate accord.

In the event of a "cliff-edge" Brexit, UK pharmaceuticals companies could have to set up some operations related to drug safety and approval within the EU to ensure their products comply with European requirements, the European Commission has warned.

British Police released more photographs of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi on Thursday as they try to discover his movements in the days the attack that killed 22 and injured more than 100.

Black workers with temporary jobs in UK increased between 2011 and 2016, while the proportion of white workers on these contracts held steady over the same period, according to analysis of official data by the Trades Union Congress. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)