Headlines
Overview
President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will withdraw the
United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight
climate change, a move that prompted widespread criticism from
allies and business leaders as America became one of only three
nations to oppose the Paris climate accord.
In the event of a "cliff-edge" Brexit, UK pharmaceuticals
companies could have to set up some operations related to drug
safety and approval within the EU to ensure their products
comply with European requirements, the European Commission has
warned.
British Police released more photographs of Manchester
bomber Salman Abedi on Thursday as they try to discover his
movements in the days the attack that killed 22 and injured more
than 100.
Black workers with temporary jobs in UK increased between
2011 and 2016, while the proportion of white workers on these
contracts held steady over the same period, according to
analysis of official data by the Trades Union Congress.
