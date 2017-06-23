June 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Theresa May offers to allow EU citizens to stay in UK post-Brexit

Warning over 'risky and expensive' Hinkley Point nuclear project

Exiting MPC member fires salvo at central bank's decision making

Prime Minister Theresa May offered to allow EU citizens who had lived in Britain for five years to continue staying after Brexit, as she tried to regain the initiative on exit negotiations at a European summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The UK's deal with EDF SA to build the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant could cost British electricity consumers 30 billion pounds ($38.03 billion) above market prices, the National Audit Office said in a report.

Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes, whose three-year term on the bank's Monetary Policy Committee ends next week, said on Thursday that senior staff were too busy to take monetary policy decisions sufficiently seriously and worried too much about bad press and their public profiles. ($1 = 0.7888 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)