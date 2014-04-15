April 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ukrainian forces move to dislodge separatists in the east

Super Tuesday for EU bank regulation

Belgium packs punch in U.S. treasury market

NY financial services regulator deepens probe into Credit Suisse (r.reuters.com/fur58v)

Unappeased Barclays investors still set for pay protest

Co-op pushed to adopt softer reforms

Overview

Ukrainian forces launched a special operation on Tuesday to dislodge separatist militia in the Russian-speaking east, authorities said.

European lawmakers adopted a slew of landmark reforms on Tuesday designed to make banks safer and financial markets more transparent.

Belgium has gone past countries such as the UK and Switzerland as well as major oil-exporting nations to become one of the major holders of U.S. government debt.

New York state's top financial regulator has ordered Credit Suisse to turn over employment records of its former New York head as part of a widening investigation into potential tax evasion involving the Swiss bank.

Shareholders in Barclays, miffed the with bank's pay policies, plan to register a significant protest despite welcoming the appointment of a new remuneration committee chairman.

The Co-operative Group is facing pressure to adopt a watered-down version of radical reforms proposed by Lord Myners to turnaround the troubled British mutual.

(Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)