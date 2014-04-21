April 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ukraine crisis: Russia steps up rhetoric on possible intervention

AstraZeneca US shares jump as details of Pfizer talks are revealed

Bank of England to oversee 'ethical hacking' of financial groups

Barclays to wind down commodities trading

Microsoft fine-tunes 5.4 bln euro Nokia deal

UK Reits turn sellers as overseas demand booms

Overview

Fears of a conflict between pro-Kiev and secessionist forces were stoked after Russia's foreign minister vowed to put an end to the unrest in eastern Ukraine on Monday.

U.S. shares in Britain's AstraZeneca jumped on Monday after media reports revealed that Pfizer had made a tentative $100 billion takeover approach.

The Bank of England will oversee an ethical hacking programme of 20 major banks and other financial institutions in the UK to test the resilience of their computer systems.

Britain's Barclays, one of the world's biggest commodities traders, is looking to exit parts of its metals, agricultural and energy business in a move expected to be announced this week.

Microsoft said on Monday it had completed the steps necessary to finalise the purchase of Nokia's devices and services business though it made a few changes to the original terms of the 5.4 billion euro deal agreed last year.

Listed property firms in the UK are selling riskier assets and consolidating their borrowings as demand from overseas investors push property prices higher.