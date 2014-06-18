BRIEF-Twitter says suspended total of 636,248 accounts in period of Aug 1, 2015 through Dec 31, 2016
* have suspended a total of 636,248 accounts in the period of August 1, 2015 through December 31, 2016
June 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
SELLING TERROR: HOW ISIS DETAILS ITS BRUTALITY
GERMANY SEEKS TO AVOID CLASH AT YPRES OVER JUNCKER JOB
SOLARCITY TO BUILD PLANT IN NY STATE
SANTANDER IN PEER-TO-PEER PACT AS ALTERNATIVE FINANCE MAKES GAINS
CITI INVESTORS WANT BANK TO FIGHT ANY LARGE DOJ FINE
Overview
The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, known as Isis, has issued annual reports since 2012, giving details in numerical and geographical points on its operations. The report lists out number of bombings, assassinations, checkpoints, suicide missions, cities taken over and even "apostates" converted to the Isis cause.
European officials are scrambling to avert a public relations disaster over the prospect of Britain losing out to Germany in a row over Brussels jobs at an EU summit in Ypres.
Elon Musk based SolarCity has announced plans to build one of the world's largest solar panel plants in New York state - defying the recent trend for manufacturing to be based in Asia.
In a sign that alternative finance providers are achieving mainstream acceptance, Santander is to become the first high-street bank to refer its customers to an online peer-to-peer lender.
Some of Citigroup's biggest investors are looking to contest a $10 billion settlement to end an investigation over the sale of mortgage-backed securities with the U.S. Department of Justice by going to the court.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* have suspended a total of 636,248 accounts in the period of August 1, 2015 through December 31, 2016
WASHINGTON March 21 The Trump administration on Tuesday imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming to the United States from 10 airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified terrorism threats.
CARACAS, March 21 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA will honor some $17 billion in bond payments due this year thanks to stronger oil prices, Economy Vice President Ramon Lobo said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.