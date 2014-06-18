June 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SELLING TERROR: HOW ISIS DETAILS ITS BRUTALITY

GERMANY SEEKS TO AVOID CLASH AT YPRES OVER JUNCKER JOB

SOLARCITY TO BUILD PLANT IN NY STATE

SANTANDER IN PEER-TO-PEER PACT AS ALTERNATIVE FINANCE MAKES GAINS

CITI INVESTORS WANT BANK TO FIGHT ANY LARGE DOJ FINE

Overview

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, known as Isis, has issued annual reports since 2012, giving details in numerical and geographical points on its operations. The report lists out number of bombings, assassinations, checkpoints, suicide missions, cities taken over and even "apostates" converted to the Isis cause.

European officials are scrambling to avert a public relations disaster over the prospect of Britain losing out to Germany in a row over Brussels jobs at an EU summit in Ypres.

Elon Musk based SolarCity has announced plans to build one of the world's largest solar panel plants in New York state - defying the recent trend for manufacturing to be based in Asia.

In a sign that alternative finance providers are achieving mainstream acceptance, Santander is to become the first high-street bank to refer its customers to an online peer-to-peer lender.

Some of Citigroup's biggest investors are looking to contest a $10 billion settlement to end an investigation over the sale of mortgage-backed securities with the U.S. Department of Justice by going to the court.

