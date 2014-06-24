June 24 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
IRAQ MUST FORM NEW GOVERNMENT, KERRY WARNS IN BAGHDAD
(on.ft.com/1lLysKa)
TONY BLAIR EYES ABU DHABI OFFICE AS HE LOOKS TO EXPAND
MIDDLE EAST ROLE
(on.ft.com/1jKariu)
LABOUR TO TAKE ON OUTSOURCING GROUPS IF IT WINS NEXT
ELECTION
(on.ft.com/1lLz9De)
EMIRATES TO RECONSIDER AIRBUS A350 ORDER
(on.ft.com/1iAcGKl)
POLISH MINISTERIAL ALLY OF CAMERON EMBARRASSES PM ON EU
(on.ft.com/UCsVM6)
Overview
The US secretary of state John Kerry is scrambling to head
off the break-up of the country by a surging rebel alliance and
has called on Iraq's leaders to immediately form a new
government that includes all the country's political and
religious factions.
Tony Blair is apparently attempting to expand his role as a
behind-the-scenes business and political broker in the Middle
East and is looking to open an office in Abu Dhabi, the
increasingly assertive oil-rich emirate.
Britian's Labour party will target big outsourcing companies
if it wins the election and try to reduce their role in
delivering the government's back-to-work programme.
Emirates Airline has said it would take a fresh
look at the case for buying Airbus long-range passenger jets, in
a head-to-head contest with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, giving
Airbus a second chance to sell its new A350 aircraft to
the fast-growing Gulf carrier.
Poland's foreign minister has claimed in a secretly taped
conversation that the British Prime Minister David Cameron had
"messed up" his handling of the EU.
