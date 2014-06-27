June 27 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines:
BANKS START TO DRAIN BARCLAYS DARK POOL
BERLIN DROPS VERIZON OVER US SPYING FEARS
BANK OF ENGLAND LIMITS MORTGAGES TO PROTECT RECOVERY
OBAMA PROPOSES FUNDING FOR SYRIAN REBELS
WALL STREET BANKS CREATE CORPORATE BOND TRADING PLATFORM
Overview
Investors have started pulling out of Barclays'
"dark pool" after New York's top securities regulator sued the
British bank.
Berlin ended a contract with Verizon over concerns
about the security of its systems in the first sign of serious
commercial repercussions in Europe from the Snowden revelations
of mass U.S. government spying on its allies.
The Bank of England imposed limits on mortgage borrowing to
try to prevent a new credit boom from derailing the economic
recovery. The central bank predicted that surging house prices
will rise further still.
The United States increased its role in the long-running and
bloody civil conflict in Syria after the Obama administration
proposed funding to provide U.S. military training and equipment
for the Syrian opposition for the first time.
Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan Chase, are seeking to maintain their hold on the
business of trading U.S. companies' debt while boosting
liquidity in the $10 trillion market by creating a new trading
platform for U.S. corporate bonds.
