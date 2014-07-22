July 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

TIME WARNER SCRAPS RULES ALLOWING INVESTORS TO CALL MEETINGS

BANCO ESPÍRITO SANTO TO APPOINT ADVISER TO HELP BOOST BALANCE SHEET

BARCLAYS 'DARK POOL' TRADES DRY UP AFTER HIGH-FREQUENCY SUIT IN U.S.

MMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE $5.85 BILLION PURCHASE OF LAS BAMBAS PROJECT

BABCOCK LIFTS ORDER BOOK AFTER DEAL

Time Warner Cable Inc, which owns cable networks TNT and CNN, scrapped a rule that allows investors to call a shareholder meeting in a bid to block a potential hostile takeover by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox.

Portugal's largest-listed lender, Banco Espirito Santo is to appoint a special financial adviser to help improve its balance sheet days after one of its holding companies filed for creditor protection.

Barclays Plc U.S. dark pool slips from second to 12th place in terms of volumes traded as customers flee following a lawsuit that alleged the lender misled clients about frequency activity in its private trading venue.

China's MMG Ltd shareholders approve purchase of the Las Bambas copper project in Peru from Glencore Plc for $5.85 billion.

British engineering contractor Babcock International's order book for the coming year rose to 13.5 billion pounds ($23.1 billion), helped by recent contract wins and its acquisition of helicopter transport firm Avincis. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)