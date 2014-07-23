July 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BRUSSELS CONSIDERS REOPENING GOOGLE ANTITRUST SETTLEMENT

SHIFT FROM 3G TO 4G DEVICES HITS ARM ROYALTIES

BANK UNION SEEN AS RISK TO VOICE AT EU

JAZZ CLUB JOINS ITALIAN LISTING SURGE

ARBUTHNOT EYES INVOICE DISCOUNTING LAUNCH

Brussels is considering whether to reopen draft antitrust settlement with Google Inc, a move that could pose regulatory challenges to the Internet giant's European operations.

ARM Holdings reported a royalty revenue rise of just 2 percent from chips shipped in products such as Samsung's and Apple's smartphones, and said it expected royalty revenue growth to reaccelerate towards a more normal level in the second half.

Respondents to a UK Treasury review have warned of potential risk to the UK and other non-euro states of losing their influence over financial legislation as a report cited significant benefits from access to the single market in financial services and the free movement of capital.

The Blue Note Milano became the first jazz club to list its shares on a stock exchange, and raised 1.4 million pounds by listing 40 of its shares on the Milan AIM Small-Cap Index.

Secure Trust Bank, which was spun out of the Arbuthnot Banking Group in 2011 and is its retail banking arm, aims to launch an invoice financing business this quarter. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)