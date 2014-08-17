Aug 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

U.S. banks plan ahead for UK exit from EU

Carney may not wait for growth in real wages before lifting rates (on.ft.com/1t8e0GH)

BHP and Glencore set for cash return

Whitehall report into Muslim Brotherhood delayed by wrangling

Blackstone and TPG near deal for mortgage lender Kensington

Overview

Some Wall Street banks are drawing up preliminary plans that include moving some of their London-based operations to Ireland to deal with the possible scenario of Britain leaving the European Union.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he will not necessarily wait for real wages to turn positive before raising interest rates.

European banks are expected to borrow about 250 billion euros ($334.75 billion) in cheap four-year money from the European Central Bank in September and December, according to projections by Morgan Stanley.

Shareholders in BHP Billiton and Glencore, two of the world's largest mining companies, could hear this week when surplus capital will be returned to them, in what would mark a milestone in the mining sector's recovery.

A British government report on Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood has been delayed as ministers and officials disagree over its findings.

Private equity firms Blackstone and TPG are close to buying the UK subprime mortgage lender Kensington from Investec Ltd, the Anglo-South African financial services group.

