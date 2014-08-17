Aug 18 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
U.S. banks plan ahead for UK exit from EU
Carney may not wait for growth in real wages before lifting
Eurozone banks set to borrow 250 bln euros in cheap money
BHP and Glencore set for cash return
Whitehall report into Muslim Brotherhood delayed by
wrangling
Blackstone and TPG near deal for mortgage lender Kensington
Overview
Some Wall Street banks are drawing up preliminary plans that
include moving some of their London-based operations to Ireland
to deal with the possible scenario of Britain leaving the
European Union.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he will not
necessarily wait for real wages to turn positive before raising
interest rates.
European banks are expected to borrow about 250 billion
euros ($334.75 billion) in cheap four-year money from the
European Central Bank in September and December, according to
projections by Morgan Stanley.
Shareholders in BHP Billiton and Glencore,
two of the world's largest mining companies, could hear this
week when surplus capital will be returned to them, in what
would mark a milestone in the mining sector's recovery.
A British government report on Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood
has been delayed as ministers and officials disagree over its
findings.
Private equity firms Blackstone and TPG are
close to buying the UK subprime mortgage lender Kensington from
Investec Ltd, the Anglo-South African financial
services group.
($1 = 0.7468 Euros)
