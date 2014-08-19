The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
Headlines
StanChart hit by high-risk client bank
(on.ft.com/1Bz2d8k)
Carillion raises bid for Balfour Beatty
(on.ft.com/1lfCU6H)
BHP split calls time on mining boom years
(on.ft.com/1qnt3Yd)
Pimco names new hires in equity business
(on.ft.com/VEge3O)
Uber hires Obama campaign mastermind
(on.ft.com/1miK4ln)
Overview
As part of its $300 million settlement with U.S. authorities
Standard Chartered Plc will be barred from processing
transactions for some high risk clients.
British construction company Carillion raised its
offer for Balfour Beatty Plc for the third time,
ramping up pressure on its larger UK construction rival to
reopen merger talks.
Miner BHP Billiton , will spin off
businesses worth an estimated $16 billion, signalling an end to
years of deals and expansion fuelled by the commodities boom.
The world's largest fixed income manager, Pimco, made a
clutch of new hires for its equity business as it tries to ease
the pressure on its troubled bond operations.
Taxi-hailing app creator Uber has hired David Plouffe, U.S.
President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign advisor, to devise and
run its global political and branding strategy.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo. Editing by Andre Grenon)