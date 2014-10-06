Oct 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Foreign banks in Russia turn to rouble bonds

(on.ft.com/ZKMo0c)

* Austrian lithium project seeks AIM IPO to push electric car drive

(on.ft.com/1yGecCa)

* Mercuria considers Henry Bath stake sale

(on.ft.com/1BHkLk3)

* France tells Europe it must focus on growth rather than deficits

(on.ft.com/Z5oqeI)

Overview

* The top two foreign banks in Russia have been focussing on the rouble bond market as a means to substitute funding from their parent companies in Europe, as they try to reduce their exposure to the country.

* European Lithium intends to raise 5 million pounds(7.98 million U.S. dollars) via a UK stock market listing. The company will offer 16 percent stake through the offering to new investors.

* Commodities trader Mercuria is considering a strategic review of Henry Bath, a metals warehousing, storage and handling business, which it had bought from JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Financial times reported.

* Michel Sapin, France's finance minister, has said that the EU must change its policy to avoid the threat of low growth and low inflation, including relaxing the rate of deficit reduction. (1 U.S. dollar = 0.6263 British pound) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)