Oct 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

AMAZON'S LUXEMBOURG TAX UNDER SCRUTINY

(on.ft.com/1xYcM4w)

ACKERMANN TO JOIN BANK OF CYPRUS BOARD

(on.ft.com/1t0nqGG)

VOLKSWAGEN TO REPLACE GERMANY'S RETIRING BABY BOOMERS WITH ROBOTS

(on.ft.com/1vJAhfg)

EURO DISNEY FACES 1 BLN EUROS BAILOUT

(on.ft.com/1q6taHt)

Overview

The European Commission is set to begin a formal probe into allegations that Luxembourg allowed Amazon.com Inc to benefit illegally from state subsidies for its European operations for almost 10 years, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Volkswagen AG said it will use robots to cope with the shortage of workers caused by Germany's retiring baby boomers, to ensure that the car manufacturing is not affected.

Former Deutsche Bank AG CEO Josef Ackermann has been nominated as chairman of Bank of Cyprus, its U.S. based investors Wilbur Ross and Tyrus Capital said on Monday.

Euro Disney said on Monday it had agreed a 1 billion euro funding deal backed by its largest shareholder, the Walt Disney Co, which includes a share sale and a debt restructuring, to allow it to invest in the business.

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)