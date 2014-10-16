(Corrects date in dateline and headline)

Oct 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK BLOCKS 5 BLN EURO RUSSIAN NORTH SEA DEAL

(on.ft.com/1F0fBEc)

TOYOTA RECALLS ANOTHER 1.75 MLN CARS FOR THREE SEPARATE DEFECTS

(on.ft.com/1wKvuc1)

BG GROUP POACHES STATOIL'S CEO

(bit.ly/11pfz9m)

TATA STEEL SALE PLAN SPARKS JOBS FEARS

(bit.ly/1DdKzXI)

Overview

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's attempt to buy RWE Dea, the oil and gas arm of German utility RWE AG for about 5.1 billion euros was blocked by the UK government, a move that indicates that even private Russian companies will have to bear the impact of U.S. and EU sanctions.

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said it would recall 1.75 million vehicles globally to address three separate defects, relating to brake master cylinders, fuel delivery pipes and the fuel suction plate.

Statoil ASA's long-serving chief executive Helge Lund unexpectedly quit to take on the top role at smaller rival BG Group PLC where he has been promised a big pay rise if he can turn round the flagging British gas and oil producer.

Tata Steel Ltd said it was in talks with the Klesch Group to sell its long products business in Europe that employs about 6,500 people including those at its distribution facilities. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)