EUROPE'S DEMANDS ON GOOGLE MOUNT

OIL PRICE FALL STARTS TO WEIGH ON BANKS

COMPASS CHIEF RICHARD COUSINS DISMISSES TESCO CHAIRMAN RUMOURS

ROYAL MAIL WARNS ON THREAT TO RURAL DELIVERIES

Four German ministers sent a letter to the European Commission pushing for laws to make Google Inc's search engine a "neutral platform." Private watchdogs from Europe also told Google to apply the "right to be forgotten" globally.

Barclays PLC and Wells Fargo & Co are facing heavy losses due to an $850 million loan made to two U.S.-based oil companies, Sabine Oil & Gas and Forest Oil Corp , as an effect of a slide in oil prices.

Chief executive of catering company Compass, Richard Cousins, has ruled out the rumours that he would succeed Richard Broadbent as Tesco PLC's chairman.

U.K. Secretary of State for Business Vince Cable accused Royal Mail PLC of "scaremongering" after the postal service warned that competition from rivals could make it financially impossible to fulfil its legal obligation to deliver mail across the whole country, six days a week.

