March 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BHP CHIEF: STOP SAYING GAS IS CLEANER THAN COAL

(on.ft.com/1C3nB5I)

LIBERTY GLOBAL WANTS TO TAKE ITV PROGRAMMES TO EUROPE

(on.ft.com/1MZ2LZQ)

GREECE'S LEADER WARNS MERKEL OF 'IMPOSSIBLE' DEBT PAYMENTS

(on.ft.com/1FrOQL0)

HARDLINE NEW YORK REGULATOR LAWSKY TARGETS DEUTSCHE BANK OVER LIBOR

(on.ft.com/1EBIKST)

Overview

Andrew Mackenzie, chief executive of BHP Billiton, said oil and gas groups must not claim that they are better for the climate than coal. He said developing countries have easier access to coal than gas. He called on the fossil fuel companies to work with each other to develop carbon capture and storage methods.

Charlie Bracken, chief financial officer of Liberty Global , said the bid to acquire British broadcaster ITV was too pricey. "We're not going to invest billions of dollars in content - that's not our game," he said.

The prime minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, warned German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Athens would not be able to meet its debt obligations in the coming weeks if the European Union fails to provide any short-term financial assistance to the country.

The New York regulator Benjamin Lawsky is investigating Deutsche Bank for allegedly manipulating Libor rates. Deutsche Bank is separately negotiating on another plea on the Libor scandal with the U.S. Justice Department. (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)