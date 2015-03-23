BRIEF-Micro Focus in $5.5 bln syndication of new facilities
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BHP CHIEF: STOP SAYING GAS IS CLEANER THAN COAL
LIBERTY GLOBAL WANTS TO TAKE ITV PROGRAMMES TO EUROPE
GREECE'S LEADER WARNS MERKEL OF 'IMPOSSIBLE' DEBT PAYMENTS
HARDLINE NEW YORK REGULATOR LAWSKY TARGETS DEUTSCHE BANK OVER LIBOR
Overview
Andrew Mackenzie, chief executive of BHP Billiton, said oil and gas groups must not claim that they are better for the climate than coal. He said developing countries have easier access to coal than gas. He called on the fossil fuel companies to work with each other to develop carbon capture and storage methods.
Charlie Bracken, chief financial officer of Liberty Global , said the bid to acquire British broadcaster ITV was too pricey. "We're not going to invest billions of dollars in content - that's not our game," he said.
The prime minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, warned German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Athens would not be able to meet its debt obligations in the coming weeks if the European Union fails to provide any short-term financial assistance to the country.
The New York regulator Benjamin Lawsky is investigating Deutsche Bank for allegedly manipulating Libor rates. Deutsche Bank is separately negotiating on another plea on the Libor scandal with the U.S. Justice Department. (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's Banking Association said on Friday that changing the finance minister and deputy finance minister raised "alarming concerns" for fiscal discipline issues.