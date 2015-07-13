Toshiba approves Chapter 11 filing for nuclear unit Westinghouse -Nikkei
TOKYO, March 29 The board of Japan's Toshiba Corp has approved a Chapter 11 filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
July 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BP FACES BILLIONS MORE IN SPILL PAYMENTS
BARCLAYS CONSIDERS ACQUISITION TO HELP SPLIT OFF RETAIL ARM
FINANCIAL REGULATOR TO BE GRILLED OVER DELAY TO HBOS REPORT
BP, which agreed to pay $18.7 billion to settle the Gulf of Mexico oil spill issue, is now facing threat from tens of thousands of companies who have filed claims seeking compensation.
Barclays plc, which needs an extra licence to separate its retail unit as per the new rules, says acquisition is now the fastest way to gain the licence.
The Financial Conduct Authority is set to face pressure at its annual meeting from a former private shareholder in the failed lender, HBOS, over the delay of its report. Meadowcraft will demand the regulator to commit to a date to publish the HBOS report. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)
