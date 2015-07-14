July 15 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
UK BANKS PUT SQUEEZE ON APPLE PAY FEES
IAG CLEARED FOR AER LINGUS TAKEOVER
INEOS CLOSE TO DEAL ON SINOPEC DISPUTE
UK CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR SAYS RATE RISE NEAR DESPITE NO
Overview
According to British bankers, Apple, which launched
Apple Pay Service on Tuesday in the UK, gets lesser money per
transaction for the service in UK than it receives in the US.
IAG has gained European Union antitrust approval
for its 1.4 billion euro ($1.54 billion) bid for Irish carrier
Aer Lingus after agreeing to make concessions to ease
competition worries, the EU Commission said on Tuesday.
European refining company Ineos is close to a settlement
with Chinese state-owned oil group Sinopec. Inoes
announced last year that it would take Sinopec to court over an
intellectual property dispute.
The Bank of England's governor, Mark Carney, said a rise in
interest rates in UK is nearing, but any increases in the cost
of borrowing will be limited.
