Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Facebook attempts to counter extremist posts. (on.ft.com/1P1xQiG)

* WhatsApp and Instagram shift business models. (on.ft.com/1P1zhNQ)

* Surging inflation leaves Brazil's rate setters with headache. (on.ft.com/1P1y2hN)

Overview

Facebook has said it would invest 1 million euros ($1.09 million) in European non-governmental organisations that are fighting online extremism, and would fund more research into hate speech.

WhatsApp and Instagram announced changes to their business model on Monday. WhatsApp said it has scrapped its subscription charges and that it would start to test tools that would allow users to communicate with businesses and organizations that they would want to hear from.

Prices of staples in Brazil has increased 61 percent compared to last year due to a poor harvest, according to figures this month.

($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)