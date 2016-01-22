UPDATE 5-Oil rises after IEA finds market nearing balance
* IEA trims 2017 oil demand growth forecast by 40,000 bpd (Adds IEA report details, updates prices)
Jan 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Saudi Arabia says $30 oil is 'irrational'. (on.ft.com/1OJFHOj)
* Jumbo jet's demise comes a step closer. (on.ft.com/1OJFLxx)
* Apple's Cook lobbies EU antitrust chief over Irish back taxes. (on.ft.com/1OJFQkE)
Overview
Khalid al-Falih, chairman of state oil company Saudi Aramco, said that the collapse in oil prices to $30 is "irrational" and he expects the market to recover in 2016.
Boeing said on Thursday that it would halve the production of its 747 jumbo jet to six a year from September.
A spokesman for European commissioner Margrethe Vestager confirmed that she held a "private meeting" with Apple's chief executive, Tim Cook, weeks before she is set to rule on a landmark case that could force the California-based technology company to pay billions in underpaid taxes to Ireland.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* IEA trims 2017 oil demand growth forecast by 40,000 bpd (Adds IEA report details, updates prices)
MOSCOW, April 13 A strong rouble is deflating Russian oil producers' and government hopes for a revenue boost from a global deal to curb output that was designed to lift prices and reduce inventories.