Feb 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

Headlines

MPS CRITICISE MANAGEMENT OF CANCER FUND

MPS PRESS GOVERNMENT ON CLEAN-UP OF TEESSIDE STEEL PLANT

HS2 HEADQUARTERS OPENS AMID COST DISPUTE

UK REFUSES TO GIVE UP BONUS CAP BATTLE

Overview

* The public accounts committee report asked if the Department of Health and NHS England extracted fair price for drugs bought through a cancer drug fund that was set up, and it said that there needs to be more clarity on extent to which regional variations in patients' ability to access it have been reduced.

* The government is being pressurised over who should bear the cost of cleaning up the Redcar steelmaking site. Six local Labour MPs have written to ministers expressing their concern about the lack of information on the future of the Teesside plant.

* The proposed HS2 high-speed railway line opened its new headquarters in Birmingham amidst growing flak of rising costs for the 5.7 billion pound ($8.31 billion) project. It has been revealed that costs for the second phase had jumped by 39 percent to 17.4 billion pounds.

* The United Kingdom has not abandoned its battle against a European Union cap on bankers' bonuses, including it in a list of regulations that it says do not work. The Bank of England said the cap has had the unintended consequence of increasing fixed pay and limits the ability to claw back bonuses in the event of wrongdoing.

($1 = 0.6862 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)