Headlines

* Anbang in $13 bln bid for Starwood Hotels.(on.ft.com/1RiRK5s)

* Putin orders Russian forces to start pulling out of Syria.(on.ft.com/1RiRL9w)

* Brussels warns EU banks against Russian bond deal. (on.ft.com/1RiSask)

Overview

China's Anbang Insurance Group has challenged Marriott International Inc's merger with U.S. hotel operator Starwood with a $12.8 billion cash offer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that "the main part" of Russian armed forces in Syria would start to withdraw.

Brussels is urging European banks to stay away from Russia's first sovereign bond issue, creating doubts about the viability of the offering. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)