Headlines

Lockheed hails progress on hypersonic military aircraft.

Osborne to admit breaking promise to cut debt as share of GDP.

Eon and RWE sue German government over nuclear shutdown.

Overview

* Lockheed Martin Corp CEO Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday, that the company is near a technological breakthrough that could help U.S. fighter jets reach Mach 6, or six times the speed of sound.

* British Finance Minister George Osborne is said to admit that he has broken two out of the three fiscal rules that he had laid out in last year's election.

* German power firms E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall clashed with government members at a court hearing over the country's controversial decision to shut down all nuclear plants by 2022. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Sandra Maler)