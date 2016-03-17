Nigeria central bank sells $100 mln to SMEs
ABUJA, April 11 Nigeria's central bank on Tuesday said it sold $100 million in spot sales to small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) as part of a move to inject liquidity into the official market.
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* George Osborne offsets bitter prospects with dose of sweeteners. (on.ft.com/1TPjJQP)
* Fed scales back forecasts for rate rises amid global risks. (on.ft.com/1TPjPrD)
* EU and Turkey on collision course over refugee deal. (on.ft.com/1TPjS6S)
Overview
* British Finance Minister George Osborne handed tax sweeteners to voters and small businesses but warned the economy would grow more slowly than previously forecast.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged and cut back its interest rate forecasts to two quarter-point rises this year.
* The European Union and Turkey are set to collide over a refugee deal after Donald Tusk, the European Council president, backed Cyprus' demands to weaken a promise to unfreeze parts of Turkey's EU membership negotiations.
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stocks ended down on Tuesday but well off the day's lows, as worries about geopolitical risks dampened investor sentiment.