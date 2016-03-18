March 18 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
* SNP will not match Osborne's tax cut for higher earners.
* Disgraced former FIFA president Blatter paid $3.7 mln
Overview
* Scottish National Party leader Nicole Sturgeon has said
Scotland will not match British Finance Minister George
Osborne's tax cut for higher earners.
* Soccer's ruling body, FIFA, said it paid disgraced former
president Sepp Blatter 3.63 million Swiss francs ($3.75
million)last year, publishing his salary for the first time
under new governance regulations.
* Alphabet Inc, the new holding company for
Google, has put Boston Dynamics, part of its robotics division,
up for sale.
($1 = 0.9673 Swiss francs)
