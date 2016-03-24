March 24 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
EDF chief executive predicts green light for Hinkley Point
(on.ft.com/1RhTSi2)
Brexit likely to be 'electric shock', says Amber Rudd (on.ft.com/1RhUcxv)
Dyson sucks up government funding for electric car (on.ft.com/1RhVqsB)
Overview
The Hinkley Point nuclear power project in Britain will go
ahead, EDF Energy CEO Vincent de Rivaz told British lawmakers on
Wednesday, though he did not give a definite schedule.
Britain's membership of the European Union helps secure the
country's energy supply from any possible threat by Russia to
restrict gas flows, energy minister Amber Rudd will say on
Thursday.
Dyson, a British company known for its vacuum cleaners, will
be using public funds to develop an electric car, according to
government documents seen by the Financial Times.
