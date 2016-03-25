March 25 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
UK banks back staying in EU but remain reluctant to speak
out(on.ft.com/1q4VBxf)
Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare agree merger
deal (on.ft.com/1RpsflW)
Sale board poised to go back up on Land Registry (on.ft.com/1Rpt1iQ)
Overview
The British Bankers' Association said a survey of its
members found that 55 percent believe that the UK remaining in
the EU would be in their best interests and 57 percent predicted
Brexit would have a negative impact.
Banco Popolare Sc and Banca Popolare di Milano
outlined on Thursday their merger plan to create
Italy's third biggest bank with a strong foothold in the
country's wealthiest northern regions.
UK government is weighing plans that could lead to the
privatisation of Land Registry, the agency that records all land
and property information in England and Wales.
