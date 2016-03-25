March 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK banks back staying in EU but remain reluctant to speak out(on.ft.com/1q4VBxf)

Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare agree merger deal (on.ft.com/1RpsflW)

Sale board poised to go back up on Land Registry (on.ft.com/1Rpt1iQ)

Overview

The British Bankers' Association said a survey of its members found that 55 percent believe that the UK remaining in the EU would be in their best interests and 57 percent predicted Brexit would have a negative impact.

Banco Popolare Sc and Banca Popolare di Milano outlined on Thursday their merger plan to create Italy's third biggest bank with a strong foothold in the country's wealthiest northern regions.

UK government is weighing plans that could lead to the privatisation of Land Registry, the agency that records all land and property information in England and Wales. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)