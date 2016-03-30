March 30The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
*Tata confirms plan to sell UK steel business
*Dissenting EDF engineers urge delay to Hinkley nuclear
project
*UniCredit in talks with Rome over 2 billion euros Vicenza
capital raising
*Bank of America bans staff from saying 'Brexit'
Overview
*The British steel industry suffered a severe blow as Tata
Steel Ltd, the Indian steel giant, confirmed it was
about to put its entire UK business up for sale. (bit.ly/1VSjtAn)
*Senior engineers at French utility EDF SA have
estimated a two-year delay for Hinkley Point nuclear project in
the UK and suggested reassembling its reactor technology. (bit.ly/1VS8W8d)
*UniCredit SpA, Italy's largest bank by assets, is
in talks with the Roman government to seek support for capital
raising targeted at 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) at mutual
bank Popolare di Vicenza, according to five people with direct
knowledge of the matter. (bit.ly/1VSkl80)
*Bank of America Corp is extending caution to its
senior staff not to use the word "Brexit" while talking to
clients as it tries to keep its distance from the debate over
the UK's membership in the European Union. (bit.ly/1VSkata)
($1 = 0.8859 euros)
