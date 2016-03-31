March 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*Britain's banks embrace new technology

*David Cameron returns from holiday to UK steel crisis

*Tata cuts UK steel loose as it grapples with $10bn debt

*MPs warn against return of the pauper's funeral

Overview

* Britain's biggest lenders are set to replace passwords, pin numbers and lengthy branch visits by new technology in the manner of video meetings and voice-recognition to meet demand for faster banking services. (bit.ly/1Rz04PB)

* David Cameron has flown home from the Canary Islands after his Easter holiday to find himself in the midst of the critical steel industrial crisis that threatens up to 40,000 British workers' livelihoods. (bit.ly/1Rz0BB9)

*Tata Steel Ltd's board signalled that after nine years, several billion pounds of investment and consistent heavy losses, it was putting up its British steel operations for sale.(bit.ly/1Rz0Tru)

*In the past decade, burial costs have risen sharply while state subsidies have failed to keep up - making Britain risk a fall back into a system of "miserable pauper's funerals". (bit.ly/1RyZGka) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)