April 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Former Barclays traders stand trial in Libor case

SEC investigates ex-JPMorgan debt traders

Call for review after £725m NHS contract collapses

Tesla Model 3 orders point to potential $10bn sales

Overview

Five former traders from Barclays are set to stand trial this week on charges of fraud related to Libor. (on.ft.com/1N4pK4u)

The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into government debt trades made by two former JPMorgan Chase and Co employees. (on.ft.com/1N4pRgC)

A catalogue of failings led to the collapse of an NHS contract seven months after it began, an official report concluded. (on.ft.com/1N4q0Rf)

Pre-orders for Tesla Model 3 continued over the weekend, raising questions about the carmaker's ability to meet demand. (on.ft.com/1N4q1Vk)

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)