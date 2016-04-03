April 3 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Former Barclays traders stand trial in Libor case
SEC investigates ex-JPMorgan debt traders
Call for review after £725m NHS contract collapses
Tesla Model 3 orders point to potential $10bn sales
Overview
Five former traders from Barclays are set to stand
trial this week on charges of fraud related to Libor. (on.ft.com/1N4pK4u)
The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission has launched an
investigation into government debt trades made by two former
JPMorgan Chase and Co employees. (on.ft.com/1N4pRgC)
A catalogue of failings led to the collapse of an NHS
contract seven months after it began, an official report
concluded. (on.ft.com/1N4q0Rf)
Pre-orders for Tesla Model 3 continued over the weekend,
raising questions about the carmaker's ability to meet demand.
(on.ft.com/1N4q1Vk)
