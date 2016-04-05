April 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Iceland PM 'resigns' over Panama Papers leak
US aims to scupper $25bn Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal
WhatsApp extends encryption to 1bn users
Glencore nears $2.4bn sale of stake in agriculture business
Overview
Iceland's prime minister stepped down on Tuesday, becoming
the first casualty in the Panama papers tax scandal. (on.ft.com/1TAykPc)
The U.S. Justice Department is planning to sue to stop the
Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes merger. (on.ft.com/1TAyw0Z)
WhatsApp said it has bolstered encryption protections that
will prevent law enforcement agencies from obtaining access to
its users. (on.ft.com/1TABeDL)
Glencore is close to selling a stake in its
agricultural business to Canada's pension fund, Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board. (on.ft.com/1TABCBX)
