David Cameron's EU intervention on trusts set up tax
loophole
Consumer confidence and cheap finance drives UK car sales
HSBC to offer investment advice to savers with smaller sums
David Cameron intervened in 2013 to weaken an EU drive to
reveal the beneficiaries of trusts, creating a possible loophole
that other European countries warned could be exploited. (on.ft.com/1UXsZTD)
High consumer confidence and the availability of cheap
finance has pushed British car sales to the highest level this
century. (on.ft.com/1UXtflJ)
HSBC is launching a new investment advice service
for customers to bridge Britain's huge advice gap. (on.ft.com/1UXtXiX)
