BRIEF-Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Port Talbot steelworks could be part nationalised
David Miliband joins Brexit debate
Angry British MPs rebel over Norway-style tax reporting
Overview
Business secretary, Sajid Javid opened up the possibility of a part nationalisation of Port Talbot steelworks after offering to co-invest with a buyer on commercial terms. (on.ft.com/1Q3FEw6)
Former Foreign Secretary David Miliband said it would be "an act of arson on the international order" for Britain to leave the European Union. (on.ft.com/1Q3FLHQ)
British members of parliament have responded angrily to the idea of being forced to publish their tax returns. (on.ft.com/1Q3FQeC)
* Shareholder Elliott Advisors threaten legal action (Adds Elliott's threat of legal action)