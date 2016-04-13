April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Facebook raids Google for head of new lab

Peabody Energy seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Jeremy Corbyn 'overwhelmingly' backs Britain staying in EU

Overview

Facebook Inc hired Regina Dugan from Google to lead a new research and development lap focused on large technological leaps. (bit.ly/1T52Xub)

Coal producer Peabody Energy Corp filed for bankruptcy protection after bearing the brunt of low prices and falling demand. (bit.ly/1T5388A)

Jeremy Corbyn backed Britain remaining in the European Union as the Labour party seeks to mobilise support behind the Remain campaign. (bit.ly/1T53AE0)

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)