* Norway's $850 billion oil fund to sue Volkswagen. (bit.ly/1TccjaL)

* BHS bidders told to improve offers. (bit.ly/1TcmiwY)

* Carney defends Brexit recession warning from Eurosceptic attacks. (bit.ly/1TcmkVp)

* Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Sunday it plans to join the class-action lawsuits filed against Volkswagen AG over the German automaker's emissions scandal.

* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney denied on Sunday that he had compromised the central bank's independence by warning of the short-run costs of leaving the European Union, after criticism from "Out" campaigners.

* Bidders battling for department store BHS have been asked to sweeten their bids by Tuesday to stand a chance of buying the collapsed high street chain.

