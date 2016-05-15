May 16 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Norway's $850 billion oil fund to sue Volkswagen. (bit.ly/1TccjaL)
* BHS bidders told to improve offers. (bit.ly/1TcmiwY)
* Carney defends Brexit recession warning from Eurosceptic
attacks. (bit.ly/1TcmkVp)
Overview
* Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said
on Sunday it plans to join the class-action lawsuits filed
against Volkswagen AG over the German automaker's
emissions scandal.
* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney denied on Sunday that
he had compromised the central bank's independence by warning of
the short-run costs of leaving the European Union, after
criticism from "Out" campaigners.
* Bidders battling for department store BHS have been asked
to sweeten their bids by Tuesday to stand a chance of buying the
collapsed high street chain.
