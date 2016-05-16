UPDATE 1-ConocoPhillips posts smaller-than-expected loss
Feb 2 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss, helped by higher oil prices and lower costs.
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* World powers agree to arm Libyan government. (on.ft.com/2588PvE)
* Deutsche Bank hires ex-EDF finance director to head M&A. (on.ft.com/1TWpObI)
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys stake in Apple. (on.ft.com/24VLQAs)
* World powers including the United States are ready to consider demands from Libya's new unity government for exemptions from a U.N. arms embargo to help take control of the lawless country, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.
* Deutsche Bank AG has hired Thomas Piquemal, former senior executive vice president for finance at French utility company EDF Group , to head its global mergers and acquisitions practice.
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc revealed a more than $1 billion stake in Apple Inc in a rare foray into the technology sector.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.