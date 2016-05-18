UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Netflix and Amazon face EU quota threat. (on.ft.com/1NyJqDt)
* Aston Villa sold to Chinese businessman. (on.ft.com/1Nz66Ud)
* Fed opens window for June rate rise. (on.ft.com/1Nz6jqu)
* Streaming service like Netflix and Amazon's video service could be forced to devote "at least" 20 percent of their catalogues to European Films and shows, according to a draft of the European Commission proposal.
* Chinese businessman Tony Xia has agreed to buy Aston Villa, the club said on Wednesday.
* Federal Reserve officials felt the U.S. economy could be ready for another interest rate increase in June, according to the minutes from the central bank's April policy meeting released on Wednesday. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: