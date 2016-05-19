May 20 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Deutsche Bank investors vote against executive pay
packages. (on.ft.com/27FqLwC)
* EgyptAir flight MS804 made sharp turn before crashing into
sea. (on.ft.com/27FrTAj)
* Phil Mickelson caught up in insider trading case. (on.ft.com/27Fr7Do)
Overview
* Deutsche Bank drew scathing criticism from
shareholders on Thursday over its dramatic share price decline,
costly legal wrangles and public squabbling among its directors.
* An EgyptAir jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris
to Cairo disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean on
Thursday in what Egypt said could have been a terrorist attack.
* U.S. authorities on Thursday charged a former chairman of
Dean Foods Co and a professional Las Vegas gambler with
engaging in an insider trading scheme that netted more than $40
million and included a tip that benefited professional golfer
Phil Mickelson.
