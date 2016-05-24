BRIEF-Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Former Mothercare managing director joins BHS bidding. (on.ft.com/1U84tsY)
* Monsanto opens door to talks on Bayer bid. (on.ft.com/1U84w8f)
* Google's Paris offices raided by French authorities in tax probe. (on.ft.com/1U84ixW)
Overview
* Greg Tufnell, ex-managing director of Mothercare is leading a bid to acquire BHS.
* Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, turned down Bayer AG's $62 billion acquisition bid as "incomplete and financially inadequate" on Tuesday, but said it was open to engage further in negotiations.
* Dozens of French police raided Google's Paris headquarters on Tuesday, escalating an investigation into the digital giant on suspicion of tax evasion.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities