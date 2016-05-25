BRIEF-Harley-Davidson increases dividend to $0.365 per share
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Cameron urges young people to register for EU referendum vote. (on.ft.com/1WPrkzV)
* Microsoft to take $950 mln writedown on smartphone business. (on.ft.com/1WPrjMz)
* Citigroup fined $425 mln for rate-rigging violations. (on.ft.com/1WPrd7F)
Overview
* British Prime Minister David Cameron urged young people to register to vote for the EU referendum scheduled next month.
* Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it will cut back and take a charge of about $950 million for its smartphone business, just two years after it bought handset maker Nokia.
* Citigroup Inc has agreed to pay $425 million to resolve civil charges that it tried to manipulate foreign exchange and interest rate benchmarks
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
SEOUL, Feb 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a manufacturing base in the United States for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, amid growing concerns about protectionist policies pursued by the new Trump administration.