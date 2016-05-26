UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Headlines
* Trump puts fossil fuels at U.S. energy core. (bit.ly/1XAKYik)
* Google beats Oracle in $9 bln copyright case. (bit.ly/1XAKSr3)
* Apple executive proposed bid for Time Warner. (bit.ly/1XALa0R)
Overview
* Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, promised on Thursday to roll back some of America's most ambitious environmental policies, actions that he said would revive the ailing U.S. oil and coal industries and bolster national security.
* A U.S. jury handed Google a major victory on Thursday in a long-running copyright battle with Oracle Corp over Android software used to run most of the world's smartphones.
* A top Apple executive had raised the prospect of the company buying Time Warner, according to three people briefed on the matter. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: