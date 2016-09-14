Sept 14 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Bayer braced for tough scrutiny over $66 bln Monsanto deal on.ft.com/2cociSY
UK and Argentina reset relations with Falklands detente on.ft.com/2codeXK
Uber launches first self-driving taxi fleet in U.S. on.ft.com/2cocTEp
Ford warns technology push will hit profits on.ft.com/2coexpG
Overview
Bayer AG is set to face tough regulatory scrutiny
after its $66 billion deal to buy Monsanto Co.
Britain and Argentina reached a detente over the Falklands
Islands, removing restrictions on the Falklands oil and gas
industry.
Uber Technologies Inc launched its first
self-driving taxi fleet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the
United States, in a race to develop autonomous vehicle
technology.
Ford Motor Co said its profits would fall next year as
it ramps up investments in new technologies.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)