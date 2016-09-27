Sept 27 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Deutsche Bank denies seeking help from Berlin over DoJ on.ft.com/2dbV6Ns
John McDonnell unveils Labour's leftwing economic prospectus
on.ft.com/2dbV1cz
Standard Life Investments to reopen 2.5 bln stg property
fund on.ft.com/2dbU1oQ
Overview
Deutsche Bank Ag said on Monday it had no need
for German government help with a $14 billion U.S. demand to
settle claims it missold mortgage-backed securities, as its
shares lost more than 7.5 percent.
Britain's opposition Labour Party clashed with business
groups on Monday after setting out a left-wing economic agenda
aimed at boosting their chances of winning power by re-engaging
with working class voters who backed leaving the European Union.
Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of insurer Standard
Life Plc, said on Monday it planned to reopen its 2.5
billion pounds ($3.24 billion) UK Real Estate Fund at midday on
Oct. 17, after asset sales helped bolster the fund's liquidity
amid a broader market recovery.
($1 = 0.7719 pounds)
