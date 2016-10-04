Oct 4 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Overview
The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on
implementing a ceasefire agreement in Syria and accused Moscow
of not living up to its commitments under the Sept. 9 deal to
halt fighting and ensure aid reached besieged communities.
British finance minister Philip Hammond vowed on Monday to
protect the economy from any turbulence during negotiations to
leave the EU, as sterling fell on worries the country is heading
towards a disruptive divorce with its biggest trading partner.
British factory activity grew at the fastest rate in more
than two years last month, boosted by a surge in export orders
after sterling slumped following June's referendum vote to leave
the European Union, a survey showed on Monday.
London-based asset manager Henderson Group agreed
to buy U.S. rival Janus Capital Group Inc on Monday in a
deal that is expected to fire the starting gun on a raft of
defensive deals in the sector as investment houses battle with
pressure on fees and rising regulatory costs.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)