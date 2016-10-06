Oct 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May takes swipe at capitalist elite on.ft.com/2dwpXo5

Philip Hammond on Wall Street charm offensive on.ft.com/2dwpkuL

'Fake Sheikh' verdict leaves string of cases in doubt on.ft.com/2dwq2rW

Overview

Prime Minister Theresa May laid out her vision for post-Brexit Britain on Wednesday, calling for a new approach to government that serves working-class people who voted to leave the European Union in protest at the elite.

UK finance minister Philip Hammond, on his first trip to Wall Street since being appointed in July, plans to assure some of the top U.S. top banks on Thursday that Britain is still the world's leading global finance hub despite its Brexit vote.

A string of criminal convictions based on undercover investigations by the journalist Mazher Mahmood could be subject to fresh legal appeals after the reporter, renowned for his "fake sheikh" sting operations, was convicted on Wednesday of plotting to alter evidence in a high-profile court case where he was the main witness.