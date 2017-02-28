Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Former Conservative prime minister John Major urged Theresa May on Monday to face down Tory Eurosceptics during Brexit negotiations, warning that they are fickle friends who want a damaging "total divorce" from the European Union.

The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse AG to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The UK government is failing to recognise "clear warning signs" that public services are nearing a breaking point after six years of spending cuts, according to a new report from the Institute for Government, published on Tuesday.

A court case alleged "serious and widespread" financial failings during Brexit backer Arron Banks's time as chief executive of insurance company Brightside Group. on.ft.com/2my2QNk (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)