Headlines
Lords give way to clear path for May to trigger Brexit on.ft.com/2mlfWfn
Sturgeon throws down gauntlet on independence on.ft.com/2mlmyu8
Employers hold back on jobs as Brexit uncertainty grows on.ft.com/2mlcDVD
Charlotte Hogg's role at Bank of England in the balance on.ft.com/2mljXAt
Wood Group agrees to buy Amec Foster Wheeler for 2.2 bln stg
on.ft.com/2mluagt
Redrow eager to continue pursuit of Bovis on.ft.com/2mlrwr1
Overview
British Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to start
Brexit negotiations in the last week of March after parliament
passed legislation on Monday that gives her the power to do so
and the Lords balked at picking a fight over their own efforts
to soften it.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday demanded
a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019,
handing Theresa May the challenge of keeping the UK united just
as she grapples with the country's plans to leave the European
Union.
UK hiring is expected to slow down in the second quarter of
this year according to Manpower's quarterly survey of about
2,000 employers that found corporate Britain in a slightly less
bullish mood in the second quarter compared with the first.
A parliamentary committee preparing a report about
Charlotte Hogg's suitability for the post of the Bank of
England's new deputy governor is waiting to see whether Hogg
will tough it out or abandon her candidature, according to those
involved in the discussions.
British oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc
agreed to buy its struggling rival Amec Foster Wheeler Plc
in a 2.2 billion pounds ($2.68 billion) all-share deal
that highlights the pressure on the UK North Sea oil industry
from weak crude prices.
British homebuilder Redrow Plc said on Monday it
will continue its pursuit of rival Bovis Homes Plc,
despite discussions having been "terminated" while its target is
in separate talks with another suitor, Galliford Try Plc
.
($1 = 0.8195 pounds)
