UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
April 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Tillerson says U.S. 'steps under way' for removal of Syria's Assad. on.ft.com/2o2Iz3o
* Norway's oil fund wants CEO incentive plans scrapped. on.ft.com/2o7LKIJ
* Twitter sues U.S. over account that criticised Trump. on.ft.com/2o2DwzX
Overview
* U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Trump administration had begun efforts towards removing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power after the suspected gas attack in the war-torn country that killed more than 70 people earlier this week.
* Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, wants the firms it invests in to end long-term incentive schemes for chief executives.
* Twitter Inc said in a lawsuit on Thursday that it had received a demand from U.S. officials for records that could reveal the user behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump and that it was challenging the demand in court. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.