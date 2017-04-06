April 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Tillerson says U.S. 'steps under way' for removal of Syria's Assad. on.ft.com/2o2Iz3o

* Norway's oil fund wants CEO incentive plans scrapped. on.ft.com/2o7LKIJ

* Twitter sues U.S. over account that criticised Trump. on.ft.com/2o2DwzX

Overview

* U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Trump administration had begun efforts towards removing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power after the suspected gas attack in the war-torn country that killed more than 70 people earlier this week.

* Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, wants the firms it invests in to end long-term incentive schemes for chief executives.

* Twitter Inc said in a lawsuit on Thursday that it had received a demand from U.S. officials for records that could reveal the user behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump and that it was challenging the demand in court. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)