March 18 Headlines
Osborne to admit fresh blow to debt target
Cypriot authorities in revised deal talks
HSBC set to cut thousands more jobs
Transocean set for battle with Icahn
Cable to unveil 1 bln stg research investment
Banks must shed 3.4 tn euros from balance sheets
Highbridge raises large mezzanine fund
IMF to continue loan talks with Egypt
Overview
British finance minister George Osborne is expected to admit in
Wednesday's budget that it will take even longer than previously
forecast for public sector debt to begin to fall.
Cyprus was in talks with international lenders on Sunday to
change the terms of proposed levy on bank deposits demanded as a
condition for a bailout.
Thousands of jobs could be cut at HSBC, as Europe's
largest bank prepares to unveil the next stage of its strategic
overhaul at an investor day meet in two month's time.
Offshore drilling contractor Transocean will formally
reject a plan from activist investor Carl Icahn that demands the
company to pay a higher dividend and appoint three new
directors.
The government is set to pledge ahead of Wednesday's budget, a
significant investment into UK's aerospace industry as part of
its long-term strategy to spur growth and keep the industry
ahead of international competition.
European banks will need to trim as much as another 3.4 trillion
euros from their balance sheets over the coming years, according
to new data, raising fears about a funding gap opening for
European companies.
Highbridge Capital, the hedge fund owned by JPMorgan Asset
Management, has closed the books on a new $5 billion 'mezzanine'
fund, the biggest in six years and the third largest yet.
The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday it would continue
talks with Egypt on possible financial aid over the coming
weeks.