March 21 Headlines
Growth downgrade takes shine off chancellor's growth message
EU bank bonus rules approved
JPMorgan board set to back dual top role
HP chairman survives protest vote
FedEx cuts forecasts and Asia capacity
Barclays' Ricci cashes in 18 mln stg in shares
Buoyant Foxtons in talks to go public
American Realty in $5.7 bln bid for Cole Credit
Suntech unit declared bankrupt
Overview
Dismal news about the state of the economic recovery took the
shine out of George Osborne's growth message with eye-catching
tax cuts for business, help for home buyers and a new mandate to
the Bank of England to boost the growth.
European Union lawmakers agreed to bar bankers in Europe from
getting bonuses bigger than their salaries, approving the
proposal with only minor tweaks to appease the UK.
JPMorgan Chase & Co's board is expected reject calls from some
shareholders to strip Jamie Dimon of his chairman title and back
the current structure in the wake of the company's "London
Whale" trades.
PC maker Hewlett-Packard suffered a shareholder protest
vote at its annual meeting on Wednesday, but its chairman and
members of the board survived calls for their removal.
FedEx Corp said it would step up restructuring efforts,
cut capacity in Asia and realign its global aircraft network to
cut costs and boost earnings as it cut its full-year forecast.
Barclays Plc's investment bank head Rich Ricci sold 5.7
million shares for about 18 million pounds after receiving them
as part of previously awarded bonuses.
Private equity firm BC Partners has held talks with bankers
about a possible initial public offering of its UK estate agency
business Foxtons.
Real estate investment trust American Realty Capital
made an unsolicited $5.7 billion offer for Cole Credit Property
Trust III, a move that puts in doubt Cole Credit's bid to go
public.
A group of Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd lenders want
the Chinese solar panel maker's main unit declared insolvent, a
sign Beijing's support for the struggling industry is waning.